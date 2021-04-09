WWH community challenge complete for fourth year

Western Wisconsin Health held the Where’s Healthy Hank finale event Tuesday, March 9, 2021 to finish their fourth annual community walking challenge and awarded another lucky participant a $4000 travel voucher to anywhere in the world. We initially registered 650 participants. A total of 501 participants completed the challenge – even more than last year!
Prize winners included:
• Grand Prize $4000 Travel Voucher – Robyn Wortel
• Mall of America Prize Package with Hotel Stay and Wristbands (Donated by Thunder Country/Zoe Communications) and a Gateway News Subscription – Angela Rebak
• Adoray Gift Basket and Gateway News Subscription – Ariane Coenen
• Two Integrative Health Gift Certificates and Swag Bags (Donated by WWH) – Trey McKay and Belle Peterson
• We also had a number of weekly prize winners throughout the challenge
Participants of the Where’s Healthy Hank challenge worked together to achieve one goal: walking around the World! Throughout the challenge, participants (ages 5 and up) virtually stepped to see how many times the group could travel around the world. McKayla Custer, a personal trainer at WW Health, tracked the progress along the way and provided location updates, healthy recipes, motivation, and health and fitness tips. A Facebook group was also created for members to share their experiences and encourage one another. Total, participants accumulated 278,493,900 steps during the 8-week challenge. This is a total of 139,247 miles or 5.6 trips around the world!
The corporate challenge also returned this year. Participants continued to track their steps as individuals each week and WWH kept track of the average weekly steps per business. Each company was also encouraged to create their own internal challenge to motivate their employees. The company with the most cumulative steps average over the 8 weeks received a plaque to display at their business along with a Pizza Party from WWH. Participants included First Bank of River Falls, Adoray, First Bank of Baldwin, Village Pharmacy, Western Wisconsin Health and St. Croix Electric Cooperative. The winner of the corporate wellness challenge was First Bank of River Falls with 10 members and 79,704 average weekly steps.
“We continue to be grateful for the amount of participation and enthusiasm displayed by community members and families throughout this challenge,” said Natasha Ward, Director of Community Health Improvement.
Western Wisconsin Health would like to thank their amazing and generous sponsors – this event would not be possible without their support!
“Global” Sponsor and Co-Presenter: Next Generation Auto
“Continental” Sponsors: Associated Eye Care, Bridge Investment Group, Gator Garb Productions, Reisner Hudepohl Financial Services, St. Croix Electric Cooperative First Call Medical Monitoring and Travel Leaders
“Country” Sponsors: Baldwin Perk, First Bank of Baldwin, Homestead Veterinary Clinic and Village Health Mart
“Regional” Sponsors: Adoray, Justin Nygaard Agency - American Family Insurance, Bakke Norman Law Offices, Bremer Bank and Nilssen’s Foods
For more information about wellness opportunities at WW Health, please visit wwhealth.org.
