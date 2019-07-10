BALDWIN, Wis. – West Bend Mutual Insurance Company announced recently it has given its Safe Resident Assistance Endowment Grant to Baldwin Care Center in Baldwin, Wis. In partnership with LeadingAge™ Wisconsin, West Bend established the Endowment to provide state-of-the-art equipment to improve transferring or transfer assistance for residents and caregivers of long-term care facilities across Wisconsin, while easing the financial burden for facilities. Since the Endowment’s creation in 2014, West Bend has awarded more than $145,000 in grants to over
35 Wisconsin facilities.
“The grant provided by West Bend will give us the opportunity to purchase a full body lift, which will allow our staff to provide advanced resident support that promotes mobility in a safe and dignified manner,” said Eileen LaFavor, Administrator of Baldwin Care Center. “The equipment will provide a safe, efficient way to move residents, minimizing risk of injury to both our residents and caregivers.”
“Patient and caregiver safety is of utmost importance to us,” said Jim Keal, vice president of Argent, West Bend’s monoline workers’ compensation division. “Our Safe Resident Assistance Endowment and our partnership with LeadingAge™ Wisconsin provide us with the perfect opportunity to help ensure the safety and comfort of both caregivers and residents at quality facilities throughout Wisconsin.”
“LeadingAge Wisconsin applauds West Bend’s ongoing commitment to improving the quality care to our state’s nursing home and assisted living residents,” said John Sauer, LeadingAge Wisconsin’s President/CEO. “Through this company’s generosity and charitable giving, more direct caregivers will have access to state-of-the-art equipment designed to safely serve residents in need of assistance with transfers and related cares.”
About West Bend Mutual Insurance
West Bend Mutual Insurance Company has been insuring homes, autos, and businesses for 125 years. Headquartered in West Bend, WI, the company employs more than 1,300 associates and partners with 1,500 independent insurance agencies in 13 states to bring these products and services to their valued customers.
About LeadingAge Wisconsin
LeadingAge Wisconsin is a non-profit association of more than 200 mission-driven member organizations, including nursing homes, assisted living and independent facilities, and community service agencies. Statewide, LeadingAge Wisconsin members employ over 38,000 people who provide compassionate care to more than 48,000 individuals daily.
About Baldwin Care Center
Baldwin Care Center is a 50 bed not-for-profit nursing facility that has been providing health services since 1972. The Baldwin Care Center provides care for many types of residents including those who require dementia care, short-term rehabilitative services, management of chronic illnesses and palliative/hospice services. Baldwin Care Center is Medicare and Medicaid certified.
