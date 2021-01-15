The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team won two of three dual matches during a quadrangular it hosted Jan. 7.
The first match was against fellow Middle Border Conference foe Prescott. The Blackhawks rolled to the 66-6 victory thanks to Prescott forfeiting seven matches.
Out of the six that were actually wrestled, B-W won four of them. Austin Schmidt pinned Alex Iberg at 132 pounds with 12 seconds left in the first period. Sam Crowley pinned Alex Holt at 160 pounds in the second period. Colton Hush pinned Benny Olson at 106 pounds in the second period. Logan Gordon pinned Nolan Thomley at 145 pounds with 22 seconds left in the second period.
Picking up forfeit wins were Cole Braasch (113), Hunter Bonte (120), Tyler Fink (126), Blaine Guthrie (182), Dylan Hanson (195), Max Ramberg (220) and Mason Baribeau (285).
Baldwin-Woodville then defeated Bloomer/Colfax 61-15. The Blackhawks benefited from five Bloomer/Colfax forfeits in this match.
Colton Hush pinned Ayden Anderson at 106 pounds in the first period. Tyler Fink pinned Julio Hernandez at 126 pounds in the second period. Dylan Hanson pinned Kendra Hamman at 195 pounds in the second period.
Other B-W wins included Cole Braasch at 113 pounds with an 11-0 major decision win and Elliott Anderson with a 4-2 decision at 152 pounds.
Forfeit wins went to Hunter Bonte (120), Logan Gordon (145) Sam Crowley (170) Blaine Guthrie (182) and Max Ramberg (220).
The final dual match was against St. Croix Falls, with the Saints, winning 39-30.
Each team won seven matches, but the Saints had five pins compared to B-W’s one.
Hunter Bonte picked up the pin at 120 pounds over Josh Davidsaver in the first period.
Tyler Fink earned a technical fall at 126 pounds. Elliot Anderson finished with a 13-3 major decision win at 152 pounds. Cole Braasch earned a 9-6 decision at 113 pounds. Sam Crowley got a 7-5 victory in overtime at 170 pounds. Blaine Guthrie won 6-1 at 182 pounds. Max Ramberg earned his third forfeit win of the night.
The Blackhawks are next in action Jan. 14 when they travel to St. Croix Central for a quadrangular. Opponents include Cadott, Stanley-Boyd and St. Croix Central.
