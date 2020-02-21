Tuesday was Baldwin-Woodville wrestling’s first appearance in the team sectionals since 1996.
The stay was a short one as Galesville-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro showed why they’ve been to state the last two years as the Titans defeated B-W 44-21 at Baldwin-Woodville High School in the sectional semifinals.
G-E-T/M-M clinched its third straight state berth defeating Medford 35-28 in the section final.
The Titans came into team sections with 10 wrestlers having 30 wins or more on the season. Those wrestlers went 9-1 against the Blackhawks. And they're also experienced. Their lineup featured eight seniors, who went 6-2 against B-W.
"We knew going in we were the underdog," said B-W coach Jeff Newton. "We fell short in a few key spots. Our kids gave it their best shot.
"We were competitive in most matches, but we just fall short."
G-E-T/M-M started the match with a 7-0 lead as Daniel Slattery decisioned Sam Crowley at 152 pounds and Jaden Anderson blanked Bode LaGrander 8-0 at 160 pounds.
In one of the two matchups featuring 30-win wrestlers on the season, Hunter Andersen tangled with Max Ramberg at 170 pounds. Andersen was in control from start to end and major decisioned Ramberg 11-1, who left the mat visibly frustrated.
The final 30-win matchup came next at 182 pounds where Blaine Guthrie jumped on Jacob Summers early and pinned him at the 1 minute, 13 second mark of the first period, firing up the B-W faithful and making the score 11-6.
Any hopes for a Blackhawk win were squashed thanks to the next three matches as Bryce Burns at 195 pounds, Justin Gappa at 220 pounds and Trevor Daffinson at Heavyweight all produced pins in the first period, increasing the Titan lead to 29-6.
Carson Koss and Tanner Anderson continued the G-E-T winning parade at 106 and 113 pounds with victories over Cole Braasch (8-3 decision) and Tyler Fink (11-7 decision).
B-W’s Hunter Bonte, Austin Schmidt and Jordan Bonte all won their matches at 120, 126 and 132 pounds respectively. Only Schmidt was able to get a pin over Carter Sacia in the second period. Both Bontes were in control of their matches but were unable to get the pins. Hunter blanked David Hiles 10-0 and Jordan recorded a 16-1 technical fall over Kohl Lindberg.
The match which illustrated Newton's point about competitiveness the most was at 138 pounds where Blackhawk Hunter Gartmann went toe-to-toe against Titan senior Samuel Johnson. The two wrestled what seemed to be an even match for six minutes, but Johnson earned one more escape which was the difference in the 5-4 decision.
"Hunter was the more dominant wrestler, but he couldn't get the last couple of points," Newton said.
Bryce Blaken ended the night with a pin over Logan Godon at 145 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.