The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team went 2-1 in the St. Croix Central quadrangular Jan. 14.
The Blackhawks first defeated St. Croix Central 45-30. B-W won eight matches, seven of them via pins.
The fastest came at 106 pounds as Colton Hush pinned Adam Madlung in eight seconds. Other first period pins were Sam Crowley’s at 160 pounds (28 seconds), Max Ramberg at 220 pounds (46 seconds) and Austin Schmidt at 132 pounds (1 minute, 33 seconds).
Second period pins were from Kyle Marty at 170 pounds, Hunter Bonte at 132 pounds and Hunter Gartmann at 138 pounds.
The non-pin win was Blaine Guthrie who decisioned Parker Shackleton 5-1 at 195 pounds.
Baldwin-Woodville had an easier win against Stanley-Boyd/Owen-Withee 63-12.
B-W won 11 matches, four of them pins. Logan Gordon pinned Blake Paul at 145 pounds in 41 seconds. Colton Hush pinned Dale Sayles at 106 pounds in 1:41, while Sam Crowley pinned Taj Faraj with six seconds left in the first period at 160 pounds.
Hunter Bonte stuck Troy Trevino with 30 seconds left in the second period at 120 pounds.
Max Ramberg recorded a 10-2 major decision victory over Tyler Krizan at 285 pounds. Austin Schmidt won 15-0 over Landon Hoel at 132 pounds.
Winning via forfeit were Kyle Marty (170 pounds), Blaine Guthrie (182 pounds), Dylan Hanson (195 pounds), Cole Braasch (113 pounds) and Elliott Anderson (152 pounds).
The final match saw perennial power Cadott edging the Blackhawks 41-30.
B-W won six matches in this match, three of them via pins.
Blaine Guthrie pinned Axel Tegels in 45 seconds at 182 pounds. Colton Hush needed three more seconds to pin Lukas Simenson at 106 pounds. Hunter Gartmann then pinned Kaleb Sonnentag at the 3:21 mark at 138 pounds.
Max Ramberg won at 220 pounds thanks to forfeit.
The final two wins came at 113 pounds as Cole Braasch won 5-3 over Logan Harel and Austin Schmidt with an 8-1 win over Nick Fasbender at 132 pounds.
The Blackhawks are in action next Jan. 21 when they host a quadrangular of their own. Clear Lake, Somerset and Spring Valley/Elmwood will be coming to town. Action starts at 5 p.m.
