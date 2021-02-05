The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team claimed four first place championships at a Division 2 regional and advanced nine to the sectional meet this weekend in Neillsville.
Blaine Guthrie was a champion at 182 pounds as he wrestled only one match. After receiving two byes, he pinned St. Croix Central’s Parker Shackleton in the second period in the championship match. Guthrie brings an undefeated record into the sectionals.
Also carrying an undefeated record into sectionals is Tyler Fink at 126 pounds. Fink received a first round bye, then pinned St. Croix Central’s Brandon Trudell in the first period. In the championship match, he recorded a 13-2 technical fall over Amery’s Hunter Beese.
Colton Hush was the third Blackhawk champion at 106 pounds. He received a first-round bye as well, then pinned Amery’s Brendan Burke in the semifinals. The championship match saw Hush earn an 11-2 major decision over Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren’s Nolan Johnson.
Austin Schmidt was the final B-W champion at 132 pounds. He received a first round bye, then pinned St. Croix Central’s Noah Nusbaum in the first period of their semifinal match, and then clinched the title with a pin over Amery’s Joseph Wentz in the second period.
Earning second place finishes were Max Ramberg at 220 pounds. Ramberg lost the championship match 9-4 to Amery’s Koy Hopke, but rebounded in the second place match, as he pinned St. Croix Central’s A.J. Holmgren.
Sam Crowley finished in second place at 160 pounds. Amery’s Walker Ingham pinned him in the second period in the championship match. He then won second place via no contest over Osceola’s Tanner Viebrock.
Hunter Bonte lost in the first place match at 120 pounds to Amery’s Wyatt Ingham, but rebounded in the second place match as he pinned St. Croix Central’s Hunter Feyereisen in the first period.
Cole Braasch lost in overtime to St. Croix Central’s Teague Holzer in the 113 pound final, and then won the second place via no contest over Amery’s Sam Kelling.
Elliott Anderson fell 4-0 to St. Croix Central’s David Olson in the first place match at 152 pounds, but won the second place match via no contest over Somerset’s Zach Maitrejean.
The Blackhawks had two third place finishers. One was courtesy of Logan Gordon at 170 pounds. He went 1-1 on the day, pinning Somerset’s Austin Mitchell, but losing to Amery’s Grant Cook. Hunter Gartmann claimed the other third place at 145 pounds. He went 2-2, losing the second place match to St. Croix Central’s Tadan Holzer in a tiebreaker.
Mason Baribeau went 1-2 on his day to finish fourth at 285 pounds, while Jayden Joa went 1-1 to finish fifth at 138 pounds and Dylan Hanson lost his only match at 195 pounds to place fifth as well.
Amery scored the most team points with 259, edging the Blackhawks by 1.5 points St. Croix Central took third with 204. Osceola was fourth at 75.5, while Somerset took fifth with 67. Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren finished sixth at 64.
Amery had the most first place finishers with seven, while St. Croix Central took home three champions.
