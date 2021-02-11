Wrestlers advance four to state

The Baldwin-Woodville wrestling team advanced four wrestlers to the WIAA Division 2 State Individual Tournament this weekend.
The Blackhawks had two sectional champions Feb. 6 in Neillsville.
At 182 pounds, Blaine Guthrie kept his perfect season going. He pinned Barron’s Austin Bladow in the quarterfinal, then won 5-2 over Regis/Altoona’s Caden Weber in the semifinal and 5-3 over Northwestern’s Ian Smith in the finals.
Guthrie (19-0 overall) will be looking to improve from third place finish at the state meet last year.
The other sectional champion was Colton Hush (18-1 overall) at 106 pounds.
The freshman pinned Regis/Altoona’s Deaglan O’Connel in the second period in his quarterfinal match. He then won by a 10-8 decision over West Salem/Bangor’s Brett Plomedahl in the semifinal and 7-4 decision over Nolan Johnson of Luck/Frederic/Grantsburg/Siren in the championship. This will be Hush’s first time at state.
Max Ramberg earned another trip to state at 220 pounds. The junior finished second at sections as he lost to Amery’s Koy Hopke in the championship match, but rebounded to defeat Luke Fischer of Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek in the second place match by a 10-3 score.
Ramberg (17-3 overall) finished third at 170 pounds last year at the state meet.
Sam Crowley was the final Blackhawk to qualify for state as he placed second at 160 pounds. The senior lost to Amery’s Walker Ingham in the championship match, but thanks to his previous victory over Spooner/Webster’s Brody Jepson in the semifinals, qualified for state.
Crowley will be bringing a 15-4 record to the state meet.
Hunter Bonte missed out on a state trip as he finished third at 120 pounds. His two wins were by a 7-4 decision over Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Carson Koss and a fall over Hayward/Northwoood’s Noah Christianson. Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Derek Zschernitz defeated Bonte 5-3 in the semifinals.
Austin Schmidt went 2-2 at 132 pounds to finish fourth. Tyler Fink also went 2-2 at 126 pounds and finished fifth. Cole Braasch won his first match, but lost his last three to finish sixth at 113 pounds. Elliott Anderson lost his two matches at 152 pounds.
The team-scoring portion of the event saw the Blackhawks finish second with 124 points. Amery was first with 167.
The individual state meet will not be held at the Kohl Center in Madison compared to previous years. The Division 2 competition will be at Adams-Friendship High School. Quarterfinal action starts at 10 a.m., with the championships scheduled for 5 p.m.
