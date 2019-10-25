Woodville native inducted into Luther College Hall of Fame

Dale Jensen ‘69, was inducted into the Luther College Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 5, as part of the Luther College Homecoming weekend.
A 1965 graduate of Sparta High School, Jensen was a four-year letter winner in baseball while at Luther. He played on teams that set multiple school records and captured three Iowa Conference championships (1966, 1968, 1969). He served as a co-captain, was selected first-team all-conference infielder and was named the team’s MVP his senior year. That same year he batted .370 and led the Iowa Conference in home runs with four, a conference record for a 12-game schedule. He finished his career ranked third all-time for hits and second for runs scored.
After graduation he played ASA softball, playing on three 50 and Over national championship teams and a 45 and Over national runner-up squad. He was named first-team ASA All-American twice. In 2007 he was inducted into the Sparta High School Wall of Fame.
Jensen and his wife Mollie live in Woodville, Wis.
Luther College, located in Decorah, Iowa, is a member of the American Rivers Conference and affiliated with the NCAA Division III. The Norse compete in 10 men’s and nine women’s intercollegiate sports.
Since 1922, Luther’s men’s and women’s sports have combined to capture 246 conference championships. The men’s teams have won 166 and the women’s teams have won 80.
More information on Luther athletics can be found at http://luther.edu/sports.
