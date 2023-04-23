 Brian Woehrle had a hand in three first place finishes for the St. Croix Central boys track and field team April 14 at the Ellsworth Invitational.

Woehrle won the 800 run in a time of 2 minutes, 11:55 seconds, the 3,200 run in 11:11.03 and was part of the 1,600 relay along with Hayden Buckel, Matthew Goossens and Will Fredericks which clocked in a time of 3:47.67. His time in the 800 run was less than a second to Somerset’s Korbin Lathe, while he defeated teammate Adam Madlung by 28 seconds in the 3,200 run,.

