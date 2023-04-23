Brian Woehrle had a hand in three first place finishes for the St. Croix Central boys track and field team April 14 at the Ellsworth Invitational.
Woehrle won the 800 run in a time of 2 minutes, 11:55 seconds, the 3,200 run in 11:11.03 and was part of the 1,600 relay along with Hayden Buckel, Matthew Goossens and Will Fredericks which clocked in a time of 3:47.67. His time in the 800 run was less than a second to Somerset’s Korbin Lathe, while he defeated teammate Adam Madlung by 28 seconds in the 3,200 run,.
Buckel added a second place in the discus with a throw of 110. Taking thirds were Chayton Gottfredsen in the 1,600 run (5:16.73), the 400 dash (59.23) and the 800 relay of Buckel, Khristian Steinke, Jackson Nalley and Goossens (1:41.05). Will Fredericks finished fifth in the 800 run (2:16.13) along with Trey Jourdeans in the high jump (5-2).
Meanwhile, Kaitlyn Carlson led the girls with a first place finish in the 3,200 run. Her time was 13:06.93. Sidnie Roshell was second in the high jump at 4-10, while Amethyst Morrow was also second in the triple jump (29-3/4). Ellsa Dado took third in the pole vault (6-0). Morrow was fourth in the high jump and Addy Swanson posted a sixth in the 1,600 run.
Both teams finished fifth in the team standings. The boys scored 68 points, while the girls scored 38.5. Somerset was the boys team champion with 145 points, while Amery recorded the girls title with 188.5 points.
Mustang Open
SCC had a split squad that day as the rest of its crew competed in the Menomonie Mustang open.
Aidan Schlueter claimed SCC’s lone first place with a throw of 138 feet-five inches in the discus. Brady Jackman was seventh (108-5). Nathan Stark added a third in the shot put (42-8), while Tadd Posey took fifth (41-11 ½) and Jacob Berends was sixth.
Jayden Boyce was fourth in the 200 dash (24.72) as Rhett Schweitzer placed fifth (24.78). Boyce took eighth in the 400 dash (57.70) along with Schweitzer in the 100 (12.14).
Gavin Searl placed sixth in the 300 hurdles (45.65), triple jump (37-6 ½) and eighth in the long jump (18-0).
Ella Hawkins had the highest place finish for the girls with a second in the pole vault (9-3). She also added a third in the long jump (15-8) and ninth in the 100 dash (13.74). Eliza McKenna was seventh in the long jump (14-1 ¼).
Baldwin-Woodville Invitational
Woehrle added a third place in the 1,600 run and a fourth place in the 400 run at the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational April 11.
Woehrle’s time in the 1,600 was 5:00.07, while the 400 time was 55.98. Adam Madlung took home a third place in the 3,200 run (11:37.01). Fredericks was fourth in the 800 run (2:15.35) and eighth in the 400 run (57.23).
The 800 relay was third at 1:36.60 and the 1,600 relay placed fourth (3:54.57).
Meanwhile, Roshell was third in the high jump (4-10) along with Addy Swanson in the 3,200 run (13:41.46). Amethyst Morrow was sixth in the 1,600 run (6:42.36).
The boys finished seventh in the team standings with 44 points, while the girls placed eighth with 23 points. Osceola took home both the boys and girls team titles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.