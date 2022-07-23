Wisconsin DNR partners with Operation Fresh Start for hands-on job training

DNR staff and Conservation Academy Crew Members work at Military Ridge State Trail in April 2022. 

 Contributed

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is partnering with Operation Fresh Start, a Madison-based nonprofit, for hands-on job training at state properties across Wisconsin.  

Launched in October 2021, the Conservation Academy with Operation Fresh Start provides a pathway for graduates to enter forestry and land conservation careers. This past spring, crew members worked side-by-side with DNR parks and recreation staff on various stewardship and restoration projects and will join staff again this fall to work with the DNR’s Wildlife Management and Natural Heritage Conservation programs.

