Winning ways continue for girls hoops

The Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team earned two wins last week to keep its winning momentum going.
On Jan. 29, the Blackhawks gained some redemption as it defeated Ellsworth 61-45. The Panthers beat B-W 63-55 Dec. 4 in the teams’ first meeting.
Anna Jordt led Baldwin-Woodville with 19 points and five rebounds. Brooke Klatt tossed in 15 points, seven assists and five rebounds.
Kate Groskreutz finished with nine points and six rebounds, while Maddy Jensen stuffed the stat sheet with six points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals.
“It was a hard fought game by both teams,” B-W coach Steve Jensen said. “We had a one point lead at half. In the second half, we were able to find our shooting stroke and played very good defense to allow us to get the win.”
Molly Janke had 18 points for the Panthers. Autumn Earney who torched the Blackhawks in the first meeting, had 17 points, but was 7-for-21 from the field.
Baldwin-Woodville started the week with a 50-37 victory over River Falls Jan. 25.
Brooke Klatt led three Blackhawks in double figures with 17 points, six assists and six steals. Anna Jordt recorded another double double with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Kate Groskreutz chipped in with 11 points and three assists.
Maddy Jensen finished with six points and seven rebounds. Marney Roemhild pulled down six rebounds and dished out four assists.
“They are a very athletic team, but we played pretty solid for the night,” Steve Jensen said. “Our experience showed in the second half and we were able to get a non-conference win.”
The Blackhawks are now 10-5 overall and have won five of its last six game. They are at New Richmond 7 p.m., Feb. 4.
The playoff seeding meetings were held over the weekend and the Blackhawks earned the second seed in a WIAA Division 2 regional. They host No. 3 Somerset Feb. 12. New Richmond was awarded the first seed.
