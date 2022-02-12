The win streak is at 11 for the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team thanks to a 59-43 win over Somerset Feb. 4.
“I think the key to this game was our patience on offense,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said. “We were able to handle their press and get the ball inside for some high percentage opportunities.”
Masen Werner led three B-W players in double figures with 15 points and five rebounds. Sean Van Someren and Eli Coenen added 11 points each. Coenen pulled down eight rebounds.
Keegan Ofstie added six points and three rebounds. Cam Thompson and Sam Hush scored five points each, while Caleb Lokker posted four and five rebounds. Collin Fritts dished out the most assists with three.
The Blackhawks shot 43.4 percent from the field and 68.1 percent from the free throw line.
Savion Mull led Somerset with 13 points as Dylan Leccia added 11. Caymen Gebheim scored nine.
“In both games against Somerset this year, we built substantial early leads, but they were able to get back in both games and make them very competitive,” Benoy continued.
Somerset shot 31.7 percent from the field and was 13.3 percent from three-point range.
“We did a nice job of making them work very hard for a good look on offense,” Benoy said. “We also executed well on the offensive end, exhibiting good patience and shot selection.”
B-W improved to 8-2 in the conference and 14-3 overall. Somerset fell to 5-6 and 10-10 overall.
B-W 77, Amery 46
There are runs in basketball games and then there are runs the Blackhawks went on against Amery Feb. 1.
With 8 minutes, 36 seconds left in the first half, B-W was ahead 18-17. Baldwin-Woodville then outscored Amery 25-0 the rest of the first half and coasted to the victory.
“We played another very solid game defensively,” said B-W coach Scott Benoy. “Increasing our pressure in the half-court allowed us to create offense from our defense by turning them over. We were able to capitalize on our offensive balance to find mismatches on the offensive end.”
Cam Thompson led three Blackhawks in double figures with 18 points on 5-for-8 shooting from three-point range. Eli Coenen tossed in 16 points along with four rebounds. Sean Van Someren added 12 point and three assists.
B-W also had great balance as four more players scored between six and eight points.
Caleb Lokker added eight points with three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Masen Werner tossed in seven points with three steals. Collin Fritts posted six points, five rebounds and four assists. Keegan Ofstie poured in six points, seven assists and four steals.
“Our offensive balance and intense defense was the difference,” Benoy continued.
The Blackhawks had another outstanding game from the field, shooting 32-for-52 (61.5 percent).
Carter Wollan had 25 points for the Warriors, while Dayton White added 10.
“We were a bit surprised by the growth of Wollan,” Benoy said. “He was able to create his own scoring opportunities more effectively than we thought he was capable of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.