Behind 17 points from Masen Werner, the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team defeated Turtle Lake 54-44 Jan. 13.
The 17 points were a season-high for Werner who was 6-for-10 from the field overall and 4-for-8 from the free throw line.
Werner was the only Blackhawks to register double figures. He added five rebounds and three steals.
Collin Fritts and Cam Thompson posted nine points each. Fritts pulled down eight rebounds and two blocks. Keegan Ofstie chipped in with seven points. Sean Van Someren pulled down five points and six rebounds.
The Blackhawks shot 37.2% from the field and 54.5% from the free throw line.
Blake Thill led Turtle Lake (8-2 overall) with 18 points. Noah Torgerson chipped in with 10. Joel Humphrey posted eight rebounds.
B-W improved to 9-3 overall. They have now won six straight games.
B-W 73, Altoona 59
Eli Coenen’s season-high 19 points helped the Blackhawks to the victory over Altoona Jan. 11.
Coenen finished 6-for-8 from the field and was 7-for-10 from the free throw line. He also pulled down five rebounds and dished out three assists.
Keegan Ofstie added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists. Collin Fritts tossed in 10 points and eight rebounds. Cam Thompson added nine points, three rebounds and two steals. Sam Hush recorded eight points. Sean Van Someren finished with five points and five rebounds.
B-W shot 55.1% from the field and was 5-for-11 from the three-point line.
Marsten Salisbury led three Altoona players in double figures with 21 points. Evan Peterson scored 16, while Conner Lewis added 15.
