THE TOURNAMENT: The 45th Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association State Softball Tournament will take place Monday-Wednesday, June 28-30, at two venues in Green Bay, Wis. The Division 1 quarterfinals will be held at Bay Port High School and the remainder of the tournament played at King Park on the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay campus. Ticket prices for the tourney are $11 per session and only available through the qualifying schools.
TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE AND PAIRINGS: The single elimination tournament features five divisions with a different schedule and format than the traditional tournament because of guidelines for the COVID-19 pandemic. Eight teams qualify in Division 1 and four each in Divisions 2, 3, 4 and 5. All teams are seeded in each of the divisional brackets. The second game of each session will begin approximately 30 minutes following the first game.
Division 2
Semifinals - Wednesday, June 30
Game-1: #1 Jefferson (26-0) vs. #4 Catholic Memorial (19-9) - 10 a.m
Game-2: #2 Baldwin-Woodville (21-0) vs. #3 Marinette (20-5) - Noon
Championship - Wednesday, June 30
Game-3: Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 - 6 p.m.
TOURNAMENT LIVE ON WIAA.TV: The entire State Softball Tournament will be streamed live on the WIAA.TV portal of the NFHS Network on a subscription basis. To purchase a subscription to the live programming, log-on to www.nfhsnetwork.com and click on the blue subscription graphic in the upper right side of the homepage.
TEAM TOURNAMENT HISTORY: The WIAA has been sponsoring the State Softball Tournament since 1976. Stevens Point leads all programs in State titles won with nine. Kimberly has claimed seven titles, and Marion has six. Denmark, Oakfield and Poynette have won five. Stevens Point has appeared in the most State Tournaments with 18. Ashwaubenon is next on the list with 16. Oakfield ranks third with 15 appearances, and Chippewa Falls and Kimberly have 14 appearances, followed by Homestead, Poynette and Verona with 12.
THE DIVISION 2 FIELD: Top-seeded Jefferson returns to the final four for the first time since back-to-back appearances in 1992-93, which resulted in losses in the semifinals. The Eagles are the champions in the Rock Valley Conference this season, and their pursuit of a State title continues after a 6-2 win over Mount Horeb in the Big Foot Sectional final. Second-seeded Baldwin-Woodville will experience the State Tournament for the fourth time and for the first time since 2013. In each of their three previous appearances, which came in succession from 2011-13 the Blackhawks have advanced to the championship game. They captured gold in 2012 and finished runner-up in 2011 and 2013. This spring, they are the champions of the Middle Border Conference. Their path to State was paved through the Mosinee Sectional that culminated with a 5-3 win over Merril in the final. Third-seeded Marinette is the third seed. The Marines are also going to experience the State Tournament for the first time. They defeated Denmark 5-4 in the Winneconne Sectional final. They ended the regular season in third place in the North Eastern Conference. Fourth-seeded Catholic Memorial qualifies for State for the first time. The Crusaders celebrate their initial appearance following a 13-3 win over New Berlin West in the Whitnall Sectional final. They finished fifth in the Classic Eight Conference this season.
STATE SOUVENIR PROGRAMS ONLINE: The souvenir programs for the 2021 spring State Tournaments are available online and available to download and print at no cost. The complete State Softball Tournament program with rosters of qualifiers, history and schedule information can be accessed at: https://wiaa1.app.box.com/s/d2acc6komvkkbo0i20djbjhnn3bvmfk7.
ORDER STATE MEET APPAREL ONLINE: WIAA-licensed apparel is available online for the 2021 State Softball Tournament. To browse and purchase branded merchandise, visit the WIAA Store at: https://wiaastatesoftball21.itemorder.com/sale. Online purchases will be shipped after the online store closes at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, July 5.
NEED RESULTS?: The quickest way to get results will be to access the softball homepage on the WIAA website at: https://www.wiaawi.org/Sports/Spring/Softball/Tournament and choose the appropriate results links.
