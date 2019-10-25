Whirry, Jarvis win one at state

Baldwin-Woodville’s No. 1 doubles team of senior captains Libby Whirry and Jessica Jarvis competed at the WIAA Division 2 State Tennis Championships in Madison Thursday and Friday and made it to the second round with a come-from behind victory over Greta Corcoran and Grace Henes of McFarland in the first round.
The McFarland duo took advantage of the Blackhawks’ nerves in the first set, winning 6-2.
“We were struggling with keeping the ball in play and focusing, but when they started the second set, it was completely different,” said B-W Coach Dana Helgeson.
Whirry and Jarvis dominated the second set, 6-1.
“Their mindset was on and so were their shots,” Helgeson said. “I was so impressed with how patient they were waith their game.”
B-W then won the third set tiebreak, 10-7, becoming one of just two teams from their sectional to make it into the sweet 16.
Things got tougher in the second round, however, as they took on fourth-seeded Rylee Teuteberg and Alex Sturm of Catholic Memorial and were shut out.
“I was so proud of how well Libby and Jessica played,” Helgeson said. “Most of the games went into long deuce points. Memorial Catholic really had to work hard to beat us. I know they were surprised in how strong of a doubles team Libby and Jessica are.”
The state tournament appearance wrapped up the fourth letterwinning year for both players.
“I have had the absolute pleasure of coaching them the last four years and watching them grow into amazing young women,” Helgeson said. “They have been very dedicated to their game, the team and our future players. Both have helped me the last few summers investing many hours into our youth summer camps. They have shared their passion, love of the game and wisdom with our team and youth. Our team and I will miss them.”
