Where SCC athletics have performed the strongest in over the years

With the team titles Baldwin-Woodville have accomplished over the years running in a previous edition I thought it would be comparable to do
St. Croix Central’s as well. After being in the Dunn/St. Croix conference for years, the Panthers are in its eighth year of play in the Middle Border Conference.
Fall
Football
•12 conference champions
(last one in 2018)
•4 sectional titles (last one in 2018)
•2 state runner-ups in 2017, 2018
•State title in 2016
Central enjoyed its most sustained run in the 1960s, winning four conference titles in a five-year span. Recently, they have appeared in three straight state championship games, winning one in 2016 and losing in overtime in 2017.
Volleyball
•14 conference titles (last one in 2021)
•10 regional titles (last one in 2021)
SCC ruled the Dunn-St. Croix in the late 80’s/early 90’s winning the conference eight times from 1988-1998. That run extended into the regions with six championships, however, they are still seeking that first elusive state berth.
Girls Golf
•2 conference champions
(last one in 2005)
•2 regional champions
(last one in 2018)
•1 state runner-up in 2021
The Panthers also took fifth at state in 2003, third in 2019, fourth in 2020.
Boys Cross Country
•4 conference champions
(last one in 2018)
•2 sectional champions
(last one in 2018)
•3 state appearances (last one in 2019)
Central took 16th in 2017, 2018 and 11th in 2019 at the state meet.
Girls Cross Country
•3 state appearances
(last one in 2020)
Central took 14th in 2016, seventh in 2017 and sixth in 2020
Winter
Boys Basketball
•9 conference champions
(last one in 2021)
•6 regional champions
(last one in 2022)
•1 sectional title in 2021
The Panthers are on a run of four consecutive regional titles. The other two titles were in 1948 and 2003.
Girls Basketball
•Two conference champions
(last one in 2018)
•Two regional titles
(last one in 2000)
Wrestling
Six conference champions
(last one in 1994)
•Three regional champions
(last one in 1989)
•Two sectional champions
(last one in 1989)
•1 state runner-up in 1988
•1 state champion in 1989
Here’s a run that wasn’t seen before or since: From 1988-1994, five conference titles, two regional titles, two sectional titles, a state runner-up, and a state title.
Girls Hockey
•7 conference champions
(last one in 2022)
•4 sectional champions
(last one in 2014)
•3 state titles (last one in 2011)
SCC was part of the 2009 co-op that won a state title with River Falls, Baldwin-Woodville, Glenwood City, Spring Valley and Elmwood. The 2010 and 2011 titles came minus Elmwood.
Boys Hockey
•Two conference titles
(last one in 2022)
•One sectional title in 2022
Central was part of a co-op with Baldwin-Woodville that won its first sectional title last year.
Spring
Baseball
•11 conference champions
(last one in 2015)
•Two regional champions
(last one in 2008)
•One sectional title in 2008
Softball
•Four conference champions
(last one in 2010)
•Three regional champions
(last one in 2011)
Boys Track
•Five conference champions
(last one in 2015)
•Two regional champions
(last one in 2019)
•Teo sectional champions
(last one in 1988)
Girls Track
•17 conference champions
(last one in 2019)
•Nine regional champions
(last one in 2019)
•Four sectional champions
(last one in 1999)
From 1991-2004, there were 12 conference titles, six regional titles and three sectional titles. A run that is hard to beat.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.