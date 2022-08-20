Where have B-W athletics performed the strongest in over the years

I’m still a relative newcomer to these parts, but writing about the Baldwin-Woodville softball team going to state this spring, made me wonder about how well other Blackhawk sports have done over the years?
So, thanks to a counting of conference, regional and state titles hanging up in the Baldwin-Woodville gymnasium and verification from athletic director Jason Sell, here’s how the Blackhawks have fared over the years. These are for team titles only, not individual section or state champions.
The Blackhawks had their greatest sustained run in the 1980s, winning five conference titles in that decade. In addition, they captured three titles in a four-year span in the early 1990s, which resulted in a state title in 1992 and a second-place finish in 1994.
Last year’s run to the sectional final ended a long dry spell for the B-W volleyball crew. The 2021 Blackhawks captured a conference title (last one in 2011) and a regional title (last one in 1989). Baldwin-Woodville volleyball was hard to beat in the 1980s, winning seven conference titles, six regional titles and three sectional titles.
• 2 boys conference titles (last one in 1986)
• 1 conference title in 2018
• 1 sectional title in 2018
Baldwin-Woodville placed fifth in state in 2007, third in 2008 and sixth in 2009.
Last year’s regional title ended an 11-year run for the Blackhawks, who had won previous titles in 1987, 2002, 2010 and 2011. Baldwin-Woodville’s best conference run came in the late 1990s/2000s with titles in 1997, 1998, 2002, 2003.
If this current core of softball players is on the greatest sustained run in school history, the B-W wrestlers of the 1990s is second. Six straight conference titles from 1992-1997, with five of those being regional and sectional champions. A state title resulted in 1993, while runner-ups occurred in 1995 and 1996.
2022 was a monumental season for Baldwin-Woodville as it earned its first state berth in school history.
The co-op with River Falls, Elmwood, Glenwood City, St. Croix
Central and Spring Valley brought home the 2009 title. The same group of schools minus Elmwood won it all in 2010 and 2011.
This is a continuous run of excellence which no one can argue with. Since 2011, nine conference titles, including seven straight from 2011-2017 plus back-to-back conference champions the last two years. The run extends to the regions with all 11 titles occurring since 2010. B-W has won the section five times, including the last two years. 2012 brought home a state title with runner-ups coming in 2011, 2013 and last year.
• Six conference titles (last one in 2008)
• Two boys conference titles (last one in 1987)
• Two boys regional titles (last one in 1986)
• One boys sectional title in 1983
