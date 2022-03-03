Change came to the 2021-22 Baldwin-Woodville boys hockey team around Christmas time.
Change for the good, that is.
"The way the team came together," explained coach Lucas Trickle. "The guys in that room truly cared for each other and were willing to do whatever it took to win a hockey game.
"They took it and ran with it."
The results have been evident. Since the calendar turned to 2022, the Hawks have gone 15-1-1 and clinched its first sectional title Saturday over Somerset.
B-W will play St. Mary's Springs in the Division 2 State Semifinals around 12:15 p.m. Thursday at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. St. Mary's Springs is the two-time defending state Division 2 champion.
"This group feels different in how they play for each other," said assistant coach Jake Calleja. "It's so much fun to be around."
Trickle was asked if there was a game in which the coaching staff knew they could be onto something special.
"The Superior game," which was a 4-0 win Jan. 14.
Trickle explained in previous years, the game between those two teams would be over before it even started as Superior would roll.
"Now, it shows you how far of a program we have come over the last 10-12 years," he explained. "A lot people deserve credit for that who aren't in this room (he was surrounded by his fellow coaches)."
The win meant more considering the history of the Superior program and how it ended its season (losing to Hudson in a Division 1 Section final).
"It made everyone buy in," Trickle continued. "It showed everyone what we are capable of, if we play at our peak and our best."
To make the state tournament in hockey, a good goaltender is a must, and B-W certainly has one in Dominic Hite.
Assistant Coach Mike Olson explained coming into the season, Hite was the only returning goaltender who had varsity experience.
"One of our goals at the beginning of the year was to push him because he had to step up because there's no one else," he said.
The results have been all 23 wins between the pipes.
"He's been awesome this year," Trickle said. "It's a credit to him. He takes a ton of shots each day. He wants to get better. He wants to play beyond high school and I think it shows."
Added Olson: "I think seniors are still in awe of some of the saves he made in practice. He's one kid he never gives up in practice."
Chimed in Calleja: "We can beat anyone in the state because of him."
The Hawks are also solid up front as there are five guys who have scored 13 goals or more this season. Sam Sykora leads with 21 heading into the state tournament, followed by Davis Paulsen's 19. Gavin Sell has 16. Bazl Cook finishes with 14 and Trenton Veenendaal posted 13. Sykora is the leading point scorer with 49.
"I think it makes us tough to beat," Trickle said. "On any given night, we have two lines that can score. It's a huge part of our program. The depth we have built over time."
And as Trickle explained earlier, the team chemistry for this year's team is working,.
"They don't care who scores two goals," he said. "All they matters is who wins. They are excited for someone else to score just as much as themselves."
