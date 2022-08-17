The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host the second of several educational hunting webinars on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for members of the public that are new to hunting or curious about hunting.
The webinar series is in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever and Becoming an Outdoorswoman. The series is designed for those interested in learning about hunting, fishing and trapping.
Each episode will feature guest speakers sharing their experiences getting started with hunting and include discussions addressing common challenges faced by those new to hunting, fishing or trapping.
This month’s webinar – Wanna Go Hunting: What Can We Hunt? – covers the wide variety of hunting opportunities available in Wisconsin and basic equipment needs to get started.
“Wisconsin is fortunate to be home to many wildlife species that provide a sustainable source of food and fur. Regulated management of these species ensures their populations will continue to thrive in the future,” said Bob Nack, DNR Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Team Supervisor. “Attendees will learn about Wisconsin’s huntable species, where to find them and the basic equipment needs to get started.”
Following a brief presentation and panel discussion, the audience will have opportunities to ask questions that panelists will answer at the end of the program. Each webinar will be recorded and available online.
From small to big game, Wisconsin has something for everyone to get outdoors and pursue this fall. Time spent with family and friends in our woodlands, grasslands and wetlands will generate memories for years to come.
Learn more about various hunting season dates, rules and regulations, harvest quotas and more on the DNR website.
What: Wanna Go Hunting: What Can We Hunt? Webinar
Who: DNR Wildlife Biologist Jenna Malinowski, Color in the Outdoors Founder Chris Kilgour
When: 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31
Where: Tune in via YouTube here. The webinar will be recorded and can be viewed on YouTube any time using the same link.
