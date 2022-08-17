The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) will host the second of several educational hunting webinars on Wednesday, Aug. 31 for members of the public that are new to hunting or curious about hunting.

The webinar series is in partnership with the National Wild Turkey Federation, Pheasants Forever and Becoming an Outdoorswoman. The series is designed for those interested in learning about hunting, fishing and trapping.

