The Baldwin-Woodville girls’ golf team saw its season end Oct. 7 at the sectional meet at Turtleback in Rice Lake.
The Blackhawks finished in fifth place with a score of 423. Only the top two teams advance to state – Prescott, who were section champions with a 349, followed by St. Croix Central’s 371.
Regis/Altoona was third with a 384 and Ladysmith took fourth at 415.
Individually, Lezlie Weyer came about as close as one could get to earning a state berth. She shot a 93 on the day. The top three individuals on teams not heading to state shot an 87, 92 and 92 respectively.
“A very tough ending to Lezlie’s season as she missed heading to state by one stroke,” B-W coach Eric Harmon said. “She played an awesome front nine holes with a 41, but had some troubles on holes 15 and 16, and a difficult green on hole 18. She hit the ball well all day, a few chips and extra putts cost her score. She definitely played good enough today, but didn’t catch any breaks on the greens.”
Roza Emmert was the next Blackhawk at 108.
“Roza had a good front nine holes, then started to get into some trouble on the back nine with a few wayward drives,” Harmon said. “She played her best golf on the front and was hitting her driver straight. She also ended up having a few hazard shots on the backside. The 18th hole was a tough way to end the day for Roza and all the B-W golfers.”
Ally Noll and Grace Carlson each shot a 111.
“Ally had a tough day with her tee shots, not getting her normal distance from her drives,” Harmon said. “Grace had a good front nine score, then found some trouble on a few holes on the back nine.”
Tessa Van Someren rounded out the Blackhawk scoring with a 119.
“Tessa has been battling a sore wrist the past two weeks, her score today was quite high for her,” Harmon said. “She kept playing and battling with her pain.”
Ava Salay of Prescott was sectional champion with an 81, followed by Prescott’s Jessica Heinsch and St. Croix Central’s Sally Vangsness, who both shot an 86.
“We will sure miss the three seniors – Roza Emmert, Tessa Van Someren and Lezlie Weyer,” Harmon concluded. “They have all lettered for four years and have been great to work with. I wish them great success in their future endeavors.”
