The Blackhawks boys' basketball team picked up its first win of the season Dec. 5 when it traveled to Luck and defeated the Cardinals, 43-29.
Warick Weyer showcased his versatility, leading the Blackhawks in points (14), rebounds (nine) and blocked shots (three). Zach Nilssen contributed nine points, three rebounds and two steals. And Ross Roemhild added eight points and five rebounds.
"We went into Luck facing a team that returned the top six players and had made it within one game of going to state last year," said Coach Jeremy Nygaard. "Our defensive intensity was much better. We forced them into a lot of tough shots."
In fact the Blackhawks held the Cardinals to 0-for-20 shooting from three-point range.
"We had a little luck on our side because they are much better than that," Nygaard said. "It was a close game through the first 30 minutes, but we pulled away at the end and a lot of that can be contributed to being in better basketball shape and being able to force the game to be played at a faster pace, our pace."
Dylan Karau and Thomas Albrightson each tallied a team-high four assists while scoring five and two points, respectively. Karau also tallied five rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Albrightson notched four rebounds and a block.
Also scoring for B-W were Keegan Ofstie (three points, five rebounds, two assists, one block) and Hunter Clausen (two points, three rebounds).
Overall, the Blackhawks blocked nine shots and turned the ball over just 12 times.
"(We) made some big shots and key stops down the stretch," Nygaard said.
