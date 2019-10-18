Weyer competes in sectional golf meet

Prescott and St. Croix Central’s girls golf teams earned the right to compete at the 2019 WIAA State Championships as the No. 1 and 2 sectional finishers Oct. 8 at Pheasant Hills. The meet, hosted by Baldwin-Woodville featured just one Blackhawk golfer in Lezlie Weyer.
Weyer shot a 57 on the front nine and posted a 53 on the back nine for a score of 110 - 22 strokes away from an individual state qualifying score.
“Lezlie had a tough time adjusting to the speed of the greens and wind on the front side,” B-W Coach Eric Harmon said. “Way too many putts.”
“On the back, she played much better from tee to green,” he added.
Individual state qualifiers were Holly Carlson of Ellsworth (86), Kiernan Smith of Northwestern (87) and Haley Myers of Somerset (88).
Prescott’s Ava Salay posted the top score of 84.
Team Scores
Prescott 390, St. Croix Central 385, Ellsworth 402, Somerset 413, Northwestern 433, Flambeau 440, Spooner 453, Barron 459
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.