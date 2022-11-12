Werner wins conference Offensive Player of the Year

Masen Werner was asked if he thought of himself as a running or passing quarterback.
He first replied passing. After a few seconds, he reconsidered.
“Flip a coin,” he said. “It doesn’t matter. I’m both.”
It was that versatility which allowed the Baldwin-Woodville football senior standout to be named Middle Border Conference offensive player of the year.
“It was pretty sweet,” he said, when he found out about the honor. He credited his teammates, especially his wide receiver crew of Collin Fritts, Gavin Sell and Sean Van Someren.
Fritts was selected as a wide receiver along with Rice Lake’s Matt Farm, Ellsworth’s Lance Gifford and Prescott’s Will Packard. Noah Sarauer was named to the offensive line along with Ellsworth’s Andrew Gutting, Anthony Madsen and Louis Jahnke, Rice Lake’s Nathan Carroll and Aiden Drost, SCC’s Jake Berends, Prescott’s Dryden Seeley, Somerset’s Tyler Hutter and Osceola’s Sean Michel. Eli Coenen was honored for his play at tight end along with SCC’s Noah Nusbaum.
Davis Paulsen was selected as kicker, while Tyler Harer earned honorable mention.
Sarauer and Paulson were first team selections last year.
Sarauer was also tabbed for his play at defensive line, joining Carroll, Hutter, Prescott’s Brady Block, Ellsworth’s Drew Gipson and SCC’s Riley Drinkwine. Coenen earned a spot at defensive end/outside linebacker along with Ellsworth’s Sam Kollbaum, Somerset’s Caymen Gebheim, Rice Lake’s Carson Tomesh, Amery’s Grant Cook and SCC’s Brody Peissig.
Colton Hush and Van Someren were also honorable mention. Coenen was a first team selection on the defensive side as well last year.
Rice Lake finished with the most selections with 12, followed by Ellsworth, the conference champion with 11. B-W posted 10. Coenen, Warner, Paulsen and Harer are seniors, while Sarauer and Fritts were juniors. Hush is a sophomore.
Koy Hopke of Amery and Jurell Gooden of Ellsworth were named defensive players of the year, while Rice Lake’s Nate Cook was voted assistant coach of the year. Ellsworth’s Rob Heller was selected as Bruce Larson coach of the year.
