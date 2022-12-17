Werner injured as B-W boys hoops edge Somerset

The size of the Baldwin-Woodville boys basketball team is going to be tough for teams to defend this winter.
Somerset was the latest team to find that out as the Blackhawks prevailed 60-54 Dec. 6 in B-W’s home opener.
“We were able to capitalize on our side advantage to score consistently in the post,” B-W coach Scott Benoy said. “Defensively, Somerset did a nice job attacking our zone and prompting a change in our defensive strategy.”
Eli Coenen led the way with his second straight 20-plus point, 10-plus rebound output. In 36 minutes, he finished with a game-high 26 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots. He also went 9-for-13 from the free throw line.
“He was a dominating force inside on both ends of the floor,” Benoy continued.
Masen Werner added 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and five steals before leaving due to an injury. Benoy said it’s a foot injury and he will be sidelined indefinitely.
Collin Fritts and Sean Van Someren added eight points each. Fritts pulled down five rebounds and recorded three steals.
Dylan Leccia finished with 14 points for Somerset, while Thomas Waskul added 10. The Spartans shot nearly 45 percent from the field overall.
“Somerset shot the ball more effectively from the perimeter than we had anticipated,” Benoy concluded. “It was a very physical game that never had a great rhythm or flow from either team.”
B-W (2-0 conference, 2-0 overall) shot 37 percent from the field overall. The percentage was brought down by a 2-for-14 performance from outside the arc.
“We need to become more efficient on the offensive end and settle on a base defense that we have confidence in,” Benoy concluded.
