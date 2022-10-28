Masen Werner showed why he was named the Middle Border Conference football offensive player of the year Oct. 21 against Adams-Friendship. 

The Baldwin-Woodville senior quarterback put on a show in the Division 4 Level 1 playoffs game, throwing for 317 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for five touchdowns in the Blackhawks’ 48-36 win. 

Update for the game. The game is to be hosted at Columbus on Saturday 10-29-2022 at 13:00 or 1:00 pm according to the official WIAA Tournament Bracket.

