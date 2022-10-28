Masen Werner showed why he was named the Middle Border Conference football offensive player of the year Oct. 21 against Adams-Friendship.
The Baldwin-Woodville senior quarterback put on a show in the Division 4 Level 1 playoffs game, throwing for 317 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for five touchdowns in the Blackhawks’ 48-36 win.
“Masen Werner continues to lead our offense by making great decisions with the ball and honestly it is one of the best high school quarterback performances I have ever seen,” B-W coach Dan Keefer said.
Werner completed 18 passes out of 21 attempts as he spread the ball around effectively.
Sean Van Someren had three receptions for 105 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter. Collin Fritts finished with five receptions for 80 yards, while Gavin Sell had five receptions for 57 yards with a 16-yard touchdown reception with 14 seconds left in the second quarter. Colton Hush hauled in four receptions for 59 yards.
“Gavin Sell had another spectacular game catching the ball and so did Collin Fritts who has an amazing knack for getting open and catching the ball,” Keefer continued. “Sean Van Someren’s speed and big play ability was evident as well.”
The B-W rushing attack finished with 212 rushing yards led by Cal Smith’s 84 yards. Werner added 14 rushes for 58 yards as he scored on runs of two, 16, 13, three and two yards. Logan Gordon finished with 48 yards.
“Our offensive line handled a very tough Adams-Friendship group,” Keefer continued.
Neither team punted in the first half as A-F went into the locker room with a 28-27 lead.
“We struggled defensively in the first half,” Keefer said. “We reiterated our jobs at halftime and our focus was much better in the second half. Eli Coenen was a great leader for us bringing energy and confidence to our group on the defense. I also felt like Elijah Heimer rose to the occasion in the second half.”
The Green Devils (8-2 overall) didn’t score a second half touchdown until less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. The Blackhawk (7-2) defense also intercepted A-F twice thanks to Hush and Van Someren.
The road trip gets even longer for Baldwin-Woodville in its next game as the Blackhawks face undefeated Columbus 7 p.m. Friday.
Update for the game. The game is to be hosted at Columbus on Saturday 10-29-2022 at 13:00 or 1:00 pm according to the official WIAA Tournament Bracket.
