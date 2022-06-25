Werner earns first-team all-conference selection

Masen Werner landed Baldwin-Woodville’s lone selection on the Middle Border all-conference baseball team.
Joining the junior on the first team was Altoona’s Trent Cornell, C.J. Varsho, Colin Boyarski and Evan Gustafson, Amery’s Kale Hopke, Ellsworth’s Jack Voelker, Osceola’s Lucas Severson, Prescott’s Phil Seifert and Justin Severson and St. Croix Central’s Eli Ponath. Hopke and Seifert were repeat first-team selections.
Werner, predominantly a shortstop, finished with a .432 batting average.
Four more Blackhawks were named to the second team and honorable mention. Senior Sam Hush (.366 batting average), sophomores Cal Smith (.409 batting average) and Jesse Gorman (.344 batting average) earned second team selections, while junior Ty Fink (.304 batting average) nabbed an honorable mention selection.
Werner was a second team selection last year, while Fink was an honorable mention selection in 2021.
Conference champion Altoona finished with nine overall selections. After Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth, Osceola and St. Croix Central tallied four each.
Out of the 33 selections, 16 were seniors and three were freshmen.
Gustafson was voted player of the year, while Altoona’s Craig Walter took home coach of the year.
