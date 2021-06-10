Isaac Welle led the Baldwin-Woodville boys golf team with a fifth place finish at the May 24 Middle Border Conference Championship meet at Clifton Highlands. Welle shot an 82.
Landon Eggen finished with a score of 96, followed by Dylan Veenendall with a 102, Caleb Heimer with a 110, and Connor Mathison with a 132.
The Blackhawks finished sixth at the meet with a score of 390 and wrapped up the conference season in sixth place as well. Welle ranked 10th in the Middle Border Conference for the 2021 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.