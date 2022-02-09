The St. Croix Central wrestling team had three first place finishes and four second place finishes during the Middle Border Conference tournament Saturday in Osceola.
Those individual places helped the Panthers to a second place finish overall behind Baldwin-Woodville. The Blackhawks finished with 256 points compared to Central’s 212. Ellsworth was third with 192.
Teague Holzer was the first Panther to take a title at 120 pounds. He recorded a bye and two decisions, including a 3-1 win over Baldwin-Woodville’s Cole Braasch in the finals.
Owen Wasley received a bye at 152 pounds and then decisioned B-W’s Logan Gordon 6-0 in the semifinals before pinning Prescott’s Sam Murphy with three seconds left in the match.
Devin Wasley remained unbeaten on the season at 170 pounds. He received a bye and then pinned Prescott’s Shane Butler and Ellsworth’s Anthony Madsen in the final.
Maverick Kostrzak recorded a 1-0 decision over Amery’s Lane Anderson in the 113-pound semifinals before getting pinned by Baldwin-Woodville’s Colton Hush in the finals.
David Olson pinned Prescott’s Nolan Thomley in the semifinals before losing 3-2 to Baldwin-Woodville’s Hunter Gartmann in the 145-pound finals. Parker Shackleton pinned B-W’s Kyle Marty in the semifinals but was then pinned by Ellsworth’s Louis Jahnke in the 182-pound final.
Jacob Berends pinned Somerset’s Matheo Ngbemeneh in the 220 pound semifinal but was then pinned by Amery’s Koy Hopke in the final.
Earning third place finishes was Will Schmitt (126 pounds) and Landon Langer (285). Hunter Feyereisen was fourth at 132 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.