Wasley wins section title at 160; team falls in section semifinals

The St. Croix Central wrestling team will be sending four wrestlers to the WIAA Individual State Tournament this weekend in Madison.
Owen Wasley was the 160-pound champion at the individual sectional Feb. 18 in Amery. Wasley (38-1 overall) earned his three wins thanks to a pin over Antigo’s Nolan Kielcheski in the quarterfinals, a 16-2 major decision over Spooner/Webster’s Connor Melton in the semifinal and a 6-0 decision over Medford’s Logan Kawa in the finals.
He earned a first round bye at the state tournament and will face the winner of Whitewater’s Aaron Porras (35-10)/Kiel’s Connor Faust (47-8) in Friday’s quarterfinals at the Kohl Center. He’ll be looking to improve from his fifth-place finish at 152 pounds last year.
Teague Holzer (35-3) took second at 126 pounds as he lost to Neillsville/Greenwood/Loyal’s Luke Dux in the semifinals, but won hisnext three matches, including 7-5 over Ellsworth’s William Penn in the second-place match.
This is Holzer’s second straight trip to state as he went 1-2 at 120 pounds last year. He’ll be wrestling Cuba City/Benton/Southwest’s Conner Brimeyer (23-22) in Thursday’s first round. The winner faces Luxemburg-Casco’s Blakelee Bastien (41-10) in the quarterfinals.
Parker Shackleton (35-10) took second at 220 pounds losing to Amery’s Koy Hopke in the first-place match. He rebounded to pin Medford’s Braxton Weissmiller in 43 seconds to take second.
Shackleton wrestles Grafton’s Nathan Krause (40-9) in Thursday’s first round. The winner faces Campbellsport’s Joseph Volz in Friday’s quarterfinals.
Noah Nusbaum (47-8) finished third at 152 pounds as he went 3-1 on the day. He clinched a state berth defeating Prescott’s Nolan Thomley 11-7 in the third-place match. He will wrestle Arcadia’s Cruz Patzner in Thursday’s first round. The winner faces Lodi’s Zane Licht in Friday’s quarterfinals.
“I just want the guys to focus on wrestling well and not letting the moment become too big for them,” SCC coach Brad Holzer explained. “Get the butterflies out and wrestle the match like they have done so many times before.”
Maverick Kostrzak (39-17) and Jacob Berends (40-16) missed out on state berths by placing fourth at 138 and 285 pounds respectively. Kostrzak lost the third-place match by a 5-1 decision to B-W’s Hunter Gartmann while Berends was pinned by SCF’s Kasey Johnson in the third-place match.
Garrett DeLong (33-20) lost his first-round match to Logan Meyer at 106 pounds. Will Schmitt went 1-2 at 132 pounds to finish his season 33-12.
Brock Swenson lost both of his matches at 145 pounds to finish his season 21-9 overall. Nathan Stark was defeated in both of his matches at 195 pounds to finish 28-21.
Those results landed SCC second in the team standings. Amery was first with 92 points followed by SCC’s 89.5. St. Croix Falls was third with 86.
Girls Results
Emma Ocegueda finished second at 152 pounds and failed to qualify for the state tournament. Ocegueda pinned Mondovi’s Olivia Torres in the semifinals before losing to Osseo-Fairchild/Augusta/Fall Creek’s Breanna Wier in the final. She posted a 12-6 record.
St. Croix Falls 36, St. Croix Central 34
The Panthers faced the Saints in a Division 2 team sectional semifinal Feb. 14 at SCC. Both teams won seven matches, but SCF had five pins to Central’s four.
Both teams won the first four matches via pins with Nathan Stark pinning Eli Prokop in 57 seconds at 182 pounds while Jacob Berends recorded a fall over Mayson Utgard in 85 seconds at 220 pounds.
Garrett DeLong gave Central a 15-12 lead with a 5-0 win over Kaiden Hahn at 106 pounds. The Saints then recorded two pins at 113 and 120 pounds for a 24-15 lead.
Teague Holzer posted an 8-2 decision over Isaac Briggs at 126 pounds. St. Croix Falls responded with three wins at 132, 138 and 145 pounds thanks to two decisions and a pin.
“They ended up having an upset at 195 that hurt us,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said as Joe Petherbridge pinned Parker Shackleton at that weight. “We still had chances of pulling it out but the pin at 138 (Kaden Clark pinning Maverick Kostrzak) and us not getting bonus points at 106 and 126 really sealed our fate.”
Down 36-18 with three matches left, Central needed three pins to force a tiebreaker. Noah Nusbaum came close but defeated Alex Hoff 12-3 at 152 pounds, clinching the team win for the Saints.
Owen Wasley (160) and Hayden Buckel (170) closed out the dual registering pins in 53 and 22 seconds respectively.
“Our guys fought well and put up a good fight, but in the end SCF was able to get those extra bonus points we couldn’t,” Brad Holzer said. “When their guys were in a match they needed to not get pinned, they tied us up and did enough to not get called for stalling. Their job was to not get pinned and they did just that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.