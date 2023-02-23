Wasley wins section title at 160; team falls in section semifinals

SCC’s Owen Wasley in action against SCF’s Kenneth Miner. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

The St. Croix Central wrestling team will be sending four wrestlers to the WIAA Individual State Tournament this weekend in Madison.

Owen Wasley was the 160-pound champion at the individual sectional Feb. 18 in Amery. Wasley (38-1 overall) earned his three wins thanks to a pin over Antigo’s Nolan Kielcheski in the quarterfinals, a 16-2 major decision over Spooner/Webster’s Connor Melton in the semifinal and a 6-0 decision over Medford’s Logan Kawa in the finals. 

