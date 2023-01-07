Wasley wins Northern Badger title at 160 pounds

The St. Croix Central wrestling team placed seven wrestlers in the top seven at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic last week in River Falls.
As a result, the Panthers finished with the fifth most points in the 45-team meet which was split into three divisions. SCC scored 237.5 points, the fourth most in Division 1. Menomonie was the overall point leader with 322.5 points followed by Freedom’s 307.5. Baldwin-Woodville took third with 294. Cadott finished fourth with 256.
Owen Wasley was the 160-pound champion as he recorded five pins before registering a 6-4 decision over Cadott’s Cole Pfeiffer in the final. His shortest fall was in 23 seconds over Middleton’s Corben Falk, while he went to the 5 minute, 57 second mark over Baldwin-Woodville’s Elliott Anderson. Wasley improved to 18-1 overall.
Noah Nusbaum had four pins, a major decision, and a decision to take third place at 170 pounds. All four of his pins were in the first period, including in 27 seconds over Clear Lake’s Lukas Paulson in the third place match. Nusbaum is now 17-5 overall.
Parker Shackleton added a fourth-place finish at 195 pounds as he won his four matches by pins. He is now 12-5 overall. Garrett DeLong took fifth at 106 pounds with four wins. Three of those wins were by major decision and decisions. DeLong clinched fifth place with a 10-2 win over Cadott’s Kaleb Lodahl.
Maverick Kostrzak took sixth at 138 pounds going 4-3. Two of those wins were by pins including a 44 second win over Boyceville’s Ryker Benitz. Jacob Berends also earned a sixth place at 220 pounds, going 5-3. Four of those wins by pins as he is now 15-7 overall.
Will Schmitt finished seventh at 132 pounds going 4-2 with two wins by decision, a pin, and a technical fall. Schmitt is now 16-3 overall.
The final point standings could have been even better as Teague Holzer at 126 pounds won his first match, but then had to medical forfeit his next two matches
Nathan Stark and Landon Langer both went 2-2 at 182 and 285 pounds.
Girls Roundup
Emma Ocegueda won the 165-pound title thanks to two pins over Menomonie’s Rhyenne Fuerstenberg and Black River Falls’ Katelyn Nosbisch. The pin over Fuerstenberg was in 11 seconds, while Nosbisch’s win was in 34 seconds.
