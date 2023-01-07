Wasley wins Northern Badger title at 160 pounds

SCC’s Owen Wasley in action against Cadott’s Cole Pfeiffer. 

 Sam Niebeling| Niebeling’s Photography

The St. Croix Central wrestling team placed seven wrestlers in the top seven at the Northern Badger Wrestling Classic last week in River Falls. 

As a result, the Panthers finished with the fifth most points in the 45-team meet which was split into three divisions. SCC scored 237.5 points, the fourth most in Division 1. Menomonie was the overall point leader with 322.5 points followed by Freedom’s 307.5. Baldwin-Woodville took third with 294. Cadott finished fourth with 256. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.