Owen Wasley’s lone loss heading into the state tournament was to Lakeville North’s Zach Hanson, who was nationally ranked, in its season opening meet.
Therefore, it takes an elite wrestler to defeat Wasley.
Kewaskum’s Braeden Scoles is an elite wrestler as he was a three-time champion heading into last weekend’s state individual wrestling tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
The two met in the Division 2 160-pound final with Scoles joining the elite four-time champions club as he defeated the St. Croix Central junior 19-4.
“Owen had his sights on the finals all year,” SCC coach Brad Holzer stated. “He was on a mission all year and knew that Scoles was also going to be there.”
Holzer added Scoles will be wrestling at the University of Illinois next year.
“Owen could have moved up to 170 and could have probably made the finals, but chose to stay and take on the challenge,” Holzer added. “He had a great tournament and year. Now, he starts his work toward getting up one more step on that podium.”
Prior to the final, Wasley (40-2 overall) posted a 10-2 major decision win over Kiel’s Connor Faust in the quarterfinals and a 4-3 decision over Freedom’s Tucker Brockman in the semifinals.
Parker Shackleton (38-12) wrapped up his career with a fifth-place finish at 220 pounds. He started with a pin over Grafton’s Nathan Krause in the first round. Shackleton was ahead in the score in his quarterfinal match against Campbellsport’s Joseph Volz, but Volz recorded a takedown and then the pin.
“Luckily for Parker his memory was short as he had to wrestle a kid that had beaten him previously this year,” Holzer added.
That was Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau/Melrose-Mindoro’s Alex Wieczorek. Shackleton pinned him in 45 seconds. After a loss to Brillion’s Damon Schmidt in the consolation semifinals, Shackleton rebounded to pin Parkview/Albany’s Wesley Egan in the fifth-place match.
“He had a great tournament,” Holzer said. “He moved up a weight class, so he was giving up some weight, but didn’t back down. He had a great year and a great career.”
Teague Holzer (36-5) went 1-2 at 126 pounds. After starting with a 19-3 technical fall win over Cuba City’s Connor Brimeyer, Luxemburg-Casco’s Blakelee Bastien defeated Holzer 5-2.
His final match was a 3-2 loss to Ellsworth’s William Penn.
“Teague was disappointed in his performance, he lost two close matches, essentially giving up one takedown and an escape in two matches,” Brad Holzer added. “His five losses this year are to two state runner-ups, and a third and fourth place finishers.”
Noah Nusbaum (48-10) also went 1-2 at 152 pounds. He stared with a 14-5 major decision win over Arcadia’s Cruz Patzner. Lodi’s Zane Licht then earned a 17-2 technical fall win in the quarterfinals. Mondovi’s Cody Wagner then ended Nusbaum’s season in the consolation round with a 14-6 major decision.
“(Licht) is now a two-time state champion and one of the best in the state,” Brad Holzer said. “Noah went out gunning and didn’t hold back even though he knew who he had.
“At this time last year, Noah was on crutches and not able to put weight on his leg from a season ending knee surgery. The progress this year has been remarkable, and he will come back even better next year.”
