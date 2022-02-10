It takes a lot to be a high school wrestler.
“You need to have a love and a passion for the sport,” explained St. Croix Central coach Brad Holzer. “I see it in Devin daily. And it’s that drive that will him be better.”
Devin Wasley has had an outstanding high school career for St. Croix Central. On Feb. 2, he made it official signing with the University of Minnesota to continue his wrestling and academic career on National Signing Day in the St. Croix Central High School auditorium.
“I can’t really describe how proud I am of what he’s accomplished and what he has yet to accomplish,” Holzer continued.
Wasley was a runner-up at state his sophomore year at 145 pounds and then took third last year at 160 pounds. This year, he’s undefeated and the No. 1 wrestler in the state at 170 pounds in Division 2.
“Wrestling is a hard sport,” Holzer said. “The things you have to do to make weight and the practices we go through.
“You can’t be afraid to try new things and listen to criticism. You have to have a ‘I Will’ mindset. You have to exude confidence and be humble. You have to be disciplined and be grateful and you have to be consistent and be tough.
“Devin is all of those things.”
Planting the seed of wrestling at the next level was started in middle school, Wasley said.
“It started my love of the sport,” he continued, as he thanked all his coaches from youth to current day along with his family for their support over the years. “It ignited the fire in me and set the foundation for my wrestling career.”
Wasley explained Northern Illinois University and Wisconsin-Madison were recruiting him as well, but the Gophers had the advantage.
“I loved how close it was,” he said. “Those other schools didn’t feel the same.”
Wasley is learning toward the business field for a major and construction management as a minor.
“This is a stress relief,” he said, about putting pen to paper. “Now I can focus on improving and getting better.”
He becomes the third known Panther to wrestle at the Division 1 level, joining Marcus Malecek, who wrestled at Air Force and Mark Neumann, who continued his collegiate career at Oklahoma.
