Devin Wasley and Owen Heiser were tied at 2 with about 10 seconds left in the third period of the Division 2 170-pound championship Saturday night at the Kohl Center in Madison.
With both standing, Heiser shot in, got a leg, and was credited for the takedown as the clock elapsed, winning the championship 4-2.
The loss was Wasley’s first of the year as he ended his senior season 48-1. Heiser finished his season 54-0.
“Devin wrestled well,” SCC coach Brad Holzer said.
The second place finish this year goes along with his second-place finish in 2020 and his third place finish last year. He ends his SCC career with a 146-15 record. He’ll be continuing his wrestling career next winter at the University of Minnesota.
“I’m looking forward to watching Devin wrestle for the Gophers,” Holzer continued.
Wasley earned a 15-4 major decision over Spooner/Webster’s Brandon Meister and a 2-1 decision over Plymouth’s Silas Dailey to advance to the finals.
Owen Wasley (41-11) earned a fifth-place finish at 152 pounds thanks to a 6-2 win over Prairie du Chien’s Maddox Cejka. Wasley also recorded wins over Prescott’s Sam Murphy in the first round and Waupun’s Easton Hull in the quarterfinals.
Wasley’s losses came to Lodi’s Zane Licht 19-4 in the semifinals and Amery’s Wyatt Ingham 6-3 in the consolation semifinals. Licht won the title and Ingham took fourth,
Teague Holzer (41-6) won his first-round match at 120 pounds, 14-11 over Campbellsport’s Drake Muellenbach, but lost his next two matches, 13-1 to Evansville’s Danny Heiser and 3-1 to Delavan-Darien’s Chris Karbash. Heiser was the state champion and Karbash took sixth.
Maverick Kostrzak (39-9) lost his first-round match to Evansville’s Gunner Katzenmeyer 4-2 at 106 pounds. Katzenmeyer finished fifth.
