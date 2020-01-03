The Clear Lake Girls Basketball team remain undefeated after beating Baldwin-Woodville 69-49 Dec. 27 at the Menomonie Tournament.
Maddy Jensen led the Blackhawks with 12 points and five rebounds. Anna Jordt contributed nine points and two steals, while Brooke Klatt had seven points and five rebounds.
Brianna Mikla had six points and three rebounds, while Kaelyn Olson added six.
“We didn’t handle their pressure really well at the beginning, whether it was full court or half-court,” said B-W coach Steve Jensen. “They dictated the tempo and style of the game. We didn’t seem to get comfortable until the second half. Definitely, a game we need to learn from going forward.”
B-W was great from the free throw line, going 15-for-18, while struggling from three-point range (3-for-11).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.