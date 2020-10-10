Last week was a good one for the Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team. The Blackhawks picked up two Middle Border Conference wins over Ellsworth and St. Croix Central.
Against Ellsworth on Oct. 3, the Blackhawks swept the Panthers 25-19, 25-20, 25-22.
“We had played them earlier in the season and won, but I kept reminding the girls we can’t rely on that, as all teams are getting better,” said B-W coach Shannon Kamm. “Ellsworth showed us what we still need to improve on heading into Prescott and Somerset this week. We have to continue to get one percent better every day to compete with our conference schools. Every game is going to be a battle.”
Anna Jordt had four block assists and two service aces. Brianna Hanson recorded six digs, two block assists and two service aces. Angela Nilssen finished with 28 set assists.
Two days before, B-W hosted St. Croix Central, who came into the match undefeated. It didn’t get off to a good start, Kamm explained.
“At first, I was worried because our warm-up didn’t look too good and there was no sense of urgency to anything we were doing,” she stated. “One of our captains, Brooke Klatt, took the team aside after the warm-up, and told them what they needed to do and it worked because it was “game on” for the Blackhawks from that point.”
The final result was a five-game victory, 23-25, 26-24, 25-18, 21-25, 16-14.
“We had stretches of really good play, and the team really gelled,” Kamm said. “Offensively, our setter Angela Nilssen moved the ball around to her hitters, and our passers/defenders did a great job getting her balls.”
Nilssen finished with 43 set assists and nine digs. Klatt recorded 13 digs, while Marney Roemhild had nine.
“The front row took the ball and crushed it with Anna Jordt leading the charge with a career record of 18 kills,” Kamm said. “It was a team effort all around Thursday. Getting that win was huge for us. St. Croix Central is a very good team.”
Besides Jordt’s 18 kills, Jordyn Letter had 11; Kate Groskreutz and Shalayne Hop each had seven. Letter also finished with seven block assists, Jordt had six and Maddy Jensen finished with two.
Even the lone loss for the week – Osceola on Sept. 30 – produced some positives as the Blackhawks fell in five, 22-25, 25-21, 25-19, 15-25, 15-12.
“We have implemented a new offense, and it is working really well,” Kamm said. “Osceola was the first team we have run this offense against, and you wouldn’t know it by how well we played. I think the girls really like it, and they see how effective it is going to be for us. We played tough, and at times took the lead, and or came back from behind. Overall, Osceola was a good test for us. We were pushed offensively and defensively, and we played right with them.”
Letter led the offense with 13 kills, followed by Jordt’s 11 and Hop’s 10. Klatt recorded 31 digs, while Jordt had 19 and Nilssen had 13. Groskreutz had seven service aces and Letter had four block assists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.