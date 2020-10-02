The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team has picked up two wins in the first two weeks of its season.
On Sept. 15, the Blackhawks hosted Ellsworth in its season opener and came away with a 25-21, 25-15, 25-20 victory.
Brianna Hanson led B-W with eight kills, while Kate Groskreutz added seven and Jordyn Letter contributed five. Hanson also recorded nine digs, while Brooke Klatt added eight. Anna Jordt had four service aces and Angela Nilssen recorded 25 set assists.
A week later, B-W earned its second win, as it defeated Amery 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-11.
Jordt led the offense in this match with 11 kills, Letter contributed nine and Hanson added eight. Groskreutz recorded 10 aces, while Jordt and Klatt each had six. Nilssen recorded 57 set assists.
Between those wins, B-W fell in straight sets to St. Central 27-25, 25-19, 25-15 on Sept. 19. Jordt finished with seven kills, Groskreutz and Letter each had four kills. Klatt had nine digs, while Hanson had five and Jordt finished with four.
The Blackhawks ended last week with two losses, a 25-13, 25-22, 30-28 loss to New Richmond on Sept. 24 and then a four-set loss to Chippewa Falls McDonell on Sept. 26.
The start of the season has gone from having no fans in the stands to fans being allowed.
“In our first scrimmage against New Richmond, we didn’t have any fans and it was very different, but it forced us to create our own energy, and we had to be very loud to fill the void,” explained B-W coach Shannon Kamm. “I think when we add the fans, parents, and the student section the pressure increases for the girls. We have to get used to that added pressure again, and learn to relax and play like no one is there, and play for each other with just us, a ball, another team, and the refs.”
Kamm is happy with her team’s play at the net to start the season.
“Offensively, we have a lot more weapons this season,” she continued. “We are putting up good numbers for kills, and the kills are being spread around offensively. Our confidence at the net has also improved, as we are swinging a lot harder than last season.”
