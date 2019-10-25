Volleyball falls to Rice Lake in the playoffs

The Baldwin-Woodville volleyball team fell in four games to Osceola 25-10, 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, October 17 in its regular season finale.
Against one of the top teams in the Middle Border Conference, coach Shannon Kamm explained the Blackhawks recovered after a poor first game in which starting middle hitter Anna Jordt sprained her ankle.
“We got stronger and played better the rest of the way,” she said.
Statistical leaders included Angela Nilssen with 31 set assists, 12 digs, two aces and one block, Madelynn Jensen with nine kills, Brianna Hanson with eight kills, 16 digs, two aces and one block assist, Brianna Mikla with six kills, two aces, Kate Groskreutz with five kills, two aces and one block assist, Shalayne Hop with four kills, Brooke Klatt with 20 digs and Marney Roemhild finished with 13 digs.
B-W then played Rice Lake in the first round of the WIAA Division 2 playoffs Tuesday night. The Warriors prevailed 27-25, 25-17 25-11, ending the Blackhawks’ season.
