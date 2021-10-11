The St. Croix Central girls golf team finds itself in a familiar spot after day one of the 2021 WIAA Division 2 State Girls Golf Tournament in Madison.
The Panthers are in second place behind fellow conference foe Prescott.
The Cardinals shot a 338 at the University Ridge Golf Course. St. Croix Central is 10 shots behind. The Panthers have a 19-shot lead over The Prairie School for third place.
Also, in a familiar spot is Sally Vangsness. The Central senior is locked in a battle with Prescott's Ava Salay for medalist honors. Both shot a 78 Monday, giving them a three-shot lead over Arcadia/Independence's Hallie Tulip.
Sydney Burgess carded a 87, while Gil Home finished with an 89. Sarah McHenry posted a 94.
The 18-hole final round is tomorrow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.