The Sept. 2 Middle Border Conference meet at Osceola was a test for the St. Croix Central girls golf team.
“On a day, where we collectively as a team didn’t have our A-game, we really showed some grit and were able to grind out rounds,” said coach Logan Kimberly. “This is something we’ve been talking about lately, so I’m happy to see it coming to fruition.”
Defending state champion Prescott won the meet with a 168, followed by Central’s 183. Somerset took third at 207.
Prescott’s Ava Salay earned medalist honors, shooting a 36. Central’s Sally Vangsness was one shot behind.
“(Sally) thought she left a couple strokes on the course,” Kimberly said.
Sarah McHenry was next at 46, followed by Sydney Burgess’ 49, Gil Holme and Ashley Schmidt rounded out the Panther scoring with a 51.
“Sarah McHenry had two birdies in her round,” Kimberly explained. “Ashley’s round was four shots better than her score earlier this week. She’s shown a lot of growth and maturity this year to help anchor the back end of our team.”
MBC Opener at Amery
Aug. 30 started the conference season opener for the Panthers at the Amery Golf Course.
It’s safe to say, the golf course was the winner.
“If you ask just about any of the girls, who played today BEFORE our match today what their least favorite course was,” Kimberly said. “Most (if not all) would say Amery because of the immense amount of water, tricky elevation, and shots that require a lot of distance control and accuracy.
“Then, if you ask them the same question AFTER our match, they would definitely confirm their previous answer. For all the previous reasons mentioned, Amery is a tough course, and it showed across the board for all teams.”
Prescott won the opener with a 170. Central took second at 191. Somerset placed third at 237.
Liz Rohl and Jessica Heinsch of Prescott shared medalist honors with a 41. Central’s Sally Vangsness and Prescott’s Ava Salay were two shots behind at 43.
“I had many talks with players today about simply letting previous shots go and moving forward to focus on the next shot,” Kimberly continued. “And I’m very happy to say that a lot of girls showed some grit today and finished much better than they started.”
Sydney Burgess was the next Panther with a 48. Sarah McHenry and Janessa Olson each shot a 50. Kimberly praised Olson for her consistency without a single hole over six.
“Even though we struggled at times today (comparatively to previous rounds), it was nice to see five of our girls finish in the 10 lowest scores and come away with some individual conference points,” Kimberly concluded.
