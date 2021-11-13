More honors were awarded to Sally Vangsness and Sydney Burgess.
The St. Croix Central seniors were named honorable mention all-state for Division 2 in girls golf by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.
St. Croix Central finished second in the state at the WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament last month.
Vangsness and Burgess were joined on the team by fellow Middle Border Conference golfers Jessica Heinsch, Liz Rohl and Rhi Stutz of Prescott.
Prescott’s Ava Salay earned first team all-state honors.
