Van Ranst wraps up stellar freshman season

Chase Van Ranst concluded his freshman season for the Baldwin-Woodville boys golf team by shooting a 84 at the Antigo Division 2 Sectional May 31.
He finished in a seven-way tie for 17th place with an 84, four shots out of a playoff for going to state.
Amery’s Blu Anderson was the sectional medalist with a 73, edging Northwestern’s Trent Meyer by a shot. Amery’s Aaron Mork was third with a 79. McDonell Catholic/Regis’ Ben Biskupski and Ellsworth’s Ethan Oricchio qualified for state as the pair both shot an 80.
Amery was the team champion with a 331, defeating Antigo by three shots. Both teams advanced to the Division 2 State Golf Tournament at Blackwolf Run in Kohler this week. Northwestern was third with a 335.
