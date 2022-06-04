Van Ranst qualifies for sectionals

Chase Van Ranst’s freshman standout season will continue.
The Baldwin-Woodville boys golfer qualified for the sectional after shooting a 79 at the Barron Regional at Rolling Oaks May 24.
The top four teams from the regional – St. Croix Central, Ellsworth, Amery, and Osceola – advanced to the Antigo Sectional May 31 along with the top four individuals from schools five through 10.
The Blackhawks placed sixth with a 349.
“Most years we would be moving on as a team with a score like that, but the competition was incredible this year,” B-W coach Eric Holen said. “Hopefully, it will leave the boys hungry to shoot even lower next season.”
After Van Ranst, Landon Eggen shot an 86. Dylan Veenendall finished with a 90. Parker Jones carded a 94 and Peyton Jones tallied a 102.
Van Ranst will be joined at the sections by Prescott’s Tyler Reiter, Barron’s Kasey Zurn and Somerset’s August Lang.
Central repeated as the regional champion with a 307. Ellsworth took second with a 320. Amery placed third with a 326. Osceola finished fourth with a 349.
SCC’s Nicholas Mueller was the regional medalist with a 69. Reiter shot a 74. Central’s Noah Schmitz, Zurn and Osceola’s Ethan Hall tied for third with a 76.
The Blackhawks will lose Peyton Jones and Gavin Sippel to graduation.
