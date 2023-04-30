Both the Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central boys golf teams competed in a Middle Border Conference doubleheader April 18 at Ellsworth and Prescott.
At Clifton Highlands in Prescott, the Blackhawks tied for third with Ellsworth at a 173 as Central was two shots behind.
Chase Van Ranst had the lowest score for B-W with a 40, which placed him seventh individually. Thatcher Walthall recorded a 43, while Landon Eggen and Dylan Veenendall finished with a 45 each. Davis Paulsen rounded out the Blackhawk scoring with a 50.
Nicholas Mueller led SCC with a 41. Ryan Boeseneilers added a 43, while Tanner Davis recorded a 45. Max Waters carded a 46 as Brennen Sanders posted a 48.
“The boys played nowhere near their capabilities to say the least,” SCC coach Mason Bohatta added. “The boys lost focus pretty quickly so it will be heavy task in practice to keep them dialed in for each role. I’m glad we got our bad round early in the year however so we can turn it up for the rest of the season.”
Amery’s Blu Anderson was medalist honors with a 36. Prescott’s Tyler Reiter carded a 37. Amery’s Aaron Mork, Vincent Greene, Osceola’s Ethan Hall, and Somerset’s August Lang finished with a four-way tie for third with 39.
Amery on the meet with a 159. Osceola took second with a 167.
Ellsworth Country Club
Amery won the opening meet with a 160, defeating SCC by two shots. B-W was fourth with a 176.
Mueller tied for medalist honors with Amery’s Blu Anderson with a 37. Prescott’s Tyler Reiter was a shot behind.
Tanner Davis was the next Panther with a 40. Ryan Boeseneilers was next with a 42, Max Waters carded a 43. A.J. Holmgren rounded out the Central scoring with a 56. Davis and Boeseneilers posted top 10 finishers.
“Tanner Davis played excellent with a 40,” Bohatta added. “Max Waters also played well for his first varsity match.”
Veenendall led the Blackhawks with a 43. Eggen and Van Ranst each posted a 44 while Walthall recorded a 45. Davis Paulsen added a 56.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.