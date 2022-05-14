The standout freshman season for Chase Van Ranst continues.
The Baldwin-Woodville boys golfer earned a top 20 finish at the Scott Miller Invitational held last weekend in Hayward.
Van Ranst shot an 85 at Hayward Golf Club and a 77 at Big Fish Golf Course to finish with a 162, which placed him 18th among over the 100 golfers who competed.
B-W finished 15th in the team standings with a 721. Eau Claire Memorial took first with a 587, followed by Lakeland Union’s 599. Northwestern took third with a 644.
Landon Eggen was next for the Blackhawks, shooting a 92-79 for a 171, placing him 36th. Dylan Veenendall carded an 89-99, while Gavin Sippel posted a 104-96.
MBC Meet at Altoona
The Blackhawks finished fifth in the MBC meet May 2 at Princeton Valley Golf Course as it shot a 182.
St. Croix Central won the conference meet with a 154. Ellsworth took second with a 165. Osceola took third with a 170.
Ethan Hall of Osceola and Nicholas Mueller of Central were medalists with a 36.
Van Ranst was the highest Blackhawk with a 42. Eggen was next one shot behind. Sippel posted a 45
