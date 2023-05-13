Van Ranst finishes fourth for B-W at Somerset By Jason Schulte sentinelsports48@gmail.com May 13, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Baldwin-Woodville’s Chase Van Ranst tied for fourth at the boys golf Middle Border Conference meet May 2 at Bristol Ridge in Somerset.Van Ranst carded a 38, tying him with SCC’s Tanner Davis.The Blackhawks finished fifth at 178. Amery finished first at 159, followed by SCC’s 161. Osceola took third at 167. Landon Eggen and Thatcher Walthall were the next B-W golfers as both shot a 46. Dylan Veenendall tallied a 48 while Davis Paulsen rounded out the Blackhawk scoring with a 51.Amery’s Blu Anderson earned medalist honors with a 36 as Central’s Nicholas Mueller and Amery’s Trevor Hinz tied for second at 37 each. MBC Meet in HammondThe Blackhawks took fourth at 169 at the conference meet May 1 at Pheasant Hills Golf Course.Eggen led B-W as he shot a 40, tying him for seventh. Van Ranst was one shot behind, while Walthall posted a 42. Paulsen recorded a 46 and Veenendall finished with a 50.SCC had three golfers finish in the top five to win the meet with a 152. Ellsworth was second at 161 as Amery took third with 164.Prescott’s Tyler Reiter was medalist with a 36 as Ellsworth’s Trey Wittenberg, Mueller, and Davis each carded a 37. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Van Ranst finishes fourth for B-W at Somerset Doubles play carries B-W tennis over Eau Claire Regis B-W girls tracksters finish second at Bloomer Invite B-W softball routs Central on Senior NIght Blackhawk baseball routs Rice Lake to improve to 11-1 Baldwin-Woodville girls soccer post three impressive conference wins A final goodbye St. Croix County Public Health looks at local COVID-19 response Most Popular Funeral arrangements for Deputy Leising announced Kaitlin “Kaitie” R. Leising Former Woodville bar owner sentenced to 18 years Guilty: Former District Attorney Daniel Steffen faces more than 10 years in prison A final goodbye Upcoming Events May 13 ‘We are Midwest’ Market Sat, May 13, 2023 May 13 Mothers and Mothers at Heart Gentle Yoga Sat, May 13, 2023 May 13 Celebrate Migration at the School Forest Sat, May 13, 2023 May 13 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Sat, May 13, 2023 May 14 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Sun, May 14, 2023 May 15 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Mon, May 15, 2023 May 16 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Tue, May 16, 2023 May 16 Unity Group of Hammond - Every Tuesday Tue, May 16, 2023 CDT May 17 AL-ANON Meeting (Baldwin) Wed, May 17, 2023 May 18 TOPS Club (Taking off pounds sensibly) Thu, May 18, 2023 CDT Stocks Market Data by TradingView
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.