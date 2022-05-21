Chase Van Ranst earned medalist honors for the Baldwin-Woodville boys golf team May 13 at Pheasant Hills in Hammond.
Van Ranst posted a 35, tying him with Ellsworth’s Trey Wittenberg as Middle Border Conference teams competed in a conference meet.
B-W finished fourth overall with a 166. SCC carded a 156. Amery was second with a 157. Ellsworth tallied a 163.
Dylan Veenendall was the next Blackhawk with a 43. Landon Eggen and Gavin Sippel each tallied a 44.
Baldwin-Woodville also competed in another MBC meet that same day at Hammond Golf Club.
The Blackhawks was fourth with a 173. Amery took first with a 160. SCC was second with a 165. Ellsworth finished third with a 167.
Landon Eggen and Chase Van Ranst carded the lowest round for B-W as the pair shot a 40. Dylan Veenendall posted a 45 and Peyton Jones added a 48.
Amery’s Blu Anderson and Prescott’s Tyler Reiter shared medalist honors with a 37.
Rice Lake Invitational
Baldwin-Woodville finished 15th in the Rice Lake Invitational May 12 out of 19 teams.
The Blackhawks carded a 367. Eau Claire Memorial rolled to the team title with a 287. Hudson was second with a 309 and River Falls finished with a 311.
Landon Eggen led the Blackhawks with an 83, followed by Dylan Veenendall’s 90 and Chase Van Ranst’s 91. Gavin Sippel rounded out the B-W scoring with a 103.
William Schlitz of Eau Claire Memorial was medalist honors with a 68, followed by Parker Etzel’s 70. Cole Fisher posted a 71.
MBC Meet at Somerset
Baldwin-Woodville traveled to Bristol Ridge in Somerset May 10 for another conference meet.
SCC won the team portion with a 166. Amery placed second with a 167. Ellsworth was third with 170. B-W tied for fifth with a 189.
Landon Eggen shot a 44 for B-W, with Dylan Veenendall carding a 46. Chase Van Ranst posted a 47 and Peyton Jones tallied a 52.
Amery’s Blu Anderson earned medalist honors with a 33. SCC’s Nicholas Mueller took second with a 38.
MBC Meet at Ellsworth
The Blackhawks started the week with a conference meet in Ellsworth May 9.
Amery won the team portion with a 160, Central took second with a 164 as Osceola placed third with a 166. B-W was seventh with a 188.
Landon Eggen led B-W with a 41, followed by Dylan Veenendall’s 45. Chase Van Ranst carded a 49. Gavin Sippel posted a 53.
Nicholas Mueller of Central, Ethan Hall of Osceola and Trey Wittenberg of Ellsworth shared medalist honors with a 36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.