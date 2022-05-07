The Baldwin-Woodville boys golf team finally had its first meet of the season last week and Chase Van Ranst made it memorable.
The freshman, golfing in his first ever varsity match, earned medalist honors at the Middle Border Conference meet April 26 in Amery.
Van Ranst shot a 37, tying him with Amery’s Leif and Blu Anderson.
“This ranks as one of the best performances for a freshman in program history,” stated B-W coach Eric Holen. “Congrats to Chase.”
He got off to a start all golfers dream about as he birdied his first hole.
The Blackhawks finished fourth with a 183 as Amery won the meet with a 160. Central was second with a 167 and Ellsworth took third with a 178.
Dylan Veenendall tallied a 45, Landon Eggen posted a 46, while Gavin Sippel carded a 55.
“This was our first match of the season with a team made up of one freshman, two sophomores and two seniors that are playing high school golf for the first time ever,” Holen said. “I came in with zero expectations but was excited to see where we would place in the conference. We played very solid on a tough course and shot some nice scores as a team to start the year out.”
MBC Meet – Osceola
Thanks to Mother Nature, MBC teams than had to travelled to Krooked Kreek in Osceola later that afternoon for the second MBC meet of the season.
St. Croix Central shot a 154 to win the meet thanks to Nicholas Mueller’s 33, which was medalist honors. Amery was second with a 157. Ellsworth took third with a 166. B-W finished fifth with a 184.
“We played solid but not great,” B-W coach Eric Holen said. “Our short game still needs work for scores to improve. Very impressed with the improvements we are making in the early stretch of the season.”
Chase Van Ranst led B-W with a 43, followed by Landon Eggen’s 45. Peyton Jones added a 47.
Colfax/ Elk Mound Invite
The Blackhawks finished third out of 11 teams at the Colfax Invite April 27 at Whitetail Golf Course.
Ellsworth shot a 340 with McDonell Catholic five shots behind. B-W posted a 356.
“The boys played very well,” B-W coach Eric Holen stated. “It was impressive to have three golfers in the top 10 out of 60-plus golfers.”
Chase Van Ranst and Landon Eggen tied for fifth with an 85, while Dylan Veenendall was 10th with an 87. Gavin Sippel rounded out the B-W scoring with a 99.
“Our team took a step in the right direction as a young squad,” Holen continued. “I think we proved to ourselves that we can compete with top area teams in this match. Our young squad has come out and played at a high level already early in the year.”
Bloomer Invitational
The Blackhawks finished 11th out of 25 teams at the Bloomer Invitational April 29.
Northwestern won the meet with a 307, followed by McDonell Catholic’s 309. St. Croix Central shot a 323. B-W was at a 350.
“The boys played the best they have played all year,” B-W coach Eric Holen said. “We still need to work on our short game.
“This is a great event to see some of the top teams in the area and how we measure up. We did well taking 11 out of 25 teams, but we still have work to do if we want to be near the top at the end of the season.”
Chase Van Ranst led the Blackhawks with an 81, followed by Landon Eggen’s 82. Dylan Veenendall carded a 90 while Gavin Sippel rounded out the B-W scoring with a 107.
“Landon Eggen and Chase Van Ranst have established themselves as the leaders of our golf team,” Holen concluded. “Dylan Veenendall, Gavin Sippel and Peyton Jones have continued to improve their scores to help the team.”
Andrew Bauer of McDonell Catholic and Trent Meyer of Northwestern shared medalist honors with a 71.
