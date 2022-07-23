The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds sturgeon spearers that the deadline to apply for an Upriver Lakes sturgeon spearing tag is Aug. 1.

Due to a higher success rate on the Upriver Lakes, only 500 license holders will be selected to spear a sturgeon from lakes Poygan, Winneconne or Butte des Morts during the 2023 sturgeon spearing season.

