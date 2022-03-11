Due to extremely high demand, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced that enrollment for the March 22 Hunt for Food course is now closed.
Additional Hunt for Food courses will be scheduled. Check Go Wild regularly for future course options.
If you would like to be notified of upcoming opportunities, please sign up for the Hunt for Food GovDelivery List on the DNR website:
Go to the DNR website and scroll down to click “subscribe for email updates” on the lower right-hand side of the page.
Choose your preferred subscription type from the dropdown menu (email or text message).
Enter your contact information and click submit.
Scroll down to the Hunting and Trapping header and select Hunt for Food.
