After taking on a pair of Dunn-St. Croix Conference opponents, the Baldwin-Woodville girls basketball team turned to the Lakeland-West Conference for competition as it prepared for Middle Border Conference play. The Blackhawks (1-2) found stiff competition in St. Croix Falls on Dec. 3 as they fell 66-34 to the Saints (4-0).
Kate Groskreutz paced the B-W offense with 12 points and three assists while adding four rebounds, two steals and a blocked shot.
Angela Nilssen led the team on the the boards with six rebounds while scoring five points. Brooke Klatt provided a defensive presence, recording a team-high three steals to go with her four points and four rebounds.
Also scoring for the Blackhawks were Anna Jordt (six points, two rebounds), Maddy Jensen (four points) and Marney Roemhild (three points).
St. Croix Falls had four players score in double figures - Emily McCurdy (13 points), Lucia Neuman (12 points), Olivia Miron (11 points) and Brianna McCurdy (10 points).
